 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Capitol Riot's ‘QAnon Shaman’ gets prison sentence

17 Nov, 2021 16:55
Get short URL
Capitol Riot's ‘QAnon Shaman’ gets prison sentence
FILE PHOTO. Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. © Reuters / Mike Theiler
Jacob Chansley, better known as the ‘QAnon Shaman,’ has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the January 6 US Capitol riot. He pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official government proceeding.

Wearing a horned helmet, furs and facepaint, Chansley became one of the most prominent faces of the riot on the day Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 election. He turned himself in to police on January 9 and was indicted on six counts, including civil disorder and “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building.” The other charges were dropped as part of his plea agreement in September.

Read more
Greenwald explains how America’s new ‘War on Terror’ targets own citizens Greenwald explains how America’s new ‘War on Terror’ targets own citizens

Prosecutors called for the maximum sentence of 51 months while the defense asked for a “significant downward departure” from the 41-month minimum, citing a variety of extenuating circumstances. US District Judge Royce Lamberth ultimately handed down the 41-month sentence on Wednesday.

While the media and many US politicians have referred to the events of January 6 as an “insurrection,” neither Chansley nor any of the several hundred people arrested and indicted over the riot was actually charged with that offense. 

At the moment the Capitol was stormed by a crowd including supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the joint session of Congress was starting to consider Republican objections to the 2020 presidential election results. One of the rioters was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer. As a result of the riot, Congress discarded the objections and moved to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the next US president.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies