Russian OnlyFans model under investigation for flashing butt next to church

Police in Russia’s Kaluga Region have launched a probe after an OnlyFans model was found to have published a photo baring her behind in front of a church. It comes after another woman was given jail time for a similar offense.

Natalia Maslennikova, known online as Trikotasha, is accused of lifting her skirt to flash her butt in front of the Transfiguration Church in Kaluga, a small city of around 200,000 people southwest of Moscow. The photos, apparently taken last July, didn’t attract widespread public attention until they were exposed by ultra-right-wing, anti-feminist, conservative blogger Vladislav Pozdnyakov.

Three pictures from the shoot were published online but have since been deleted, along with Maslennikova’s Instagram, TikTok and VKontakte pages.

According to local police, an investigation is underway.

Speaking to online news outlet Podyom, Kaluga Mayor Dmitry Denisov condemned Maslennikova but called for a review of how such cases are treated so that the system “does not get bogged down.”

“I am sure there is definitely something wrong in their minds and souls,” he said. “I wish these girls would become caring mothers and loving wives. I’m sure they don’t have enough of that in their lives.”

Sergey Komarov, the head of the church’s department for publishing and information activities, suggested the religious body would not complain but called for the offender to be “treated.”

The latest scandal follows a series of high-profile cases in which people were imprisoned or investigated for similar behavior. Earlier this month, Russian porn actress Ksenia Damova, better known as Rita Fox, was put in prison for 14 days for “disorderly conduct” after publishing a series of photos in which she displayed her naked buttocks in front of the Kremlin.

Damova’s two-week sentence came shortly after a court in Moscow imprisoned Tajik blogger Ruslan Bobiev (real name Ruslani Murojonzod) and his Russian girlfriend, Asya Akimova (Anastasia Chistova), to 10 months for simulating oral sex in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral. They were punished under laws criminalizing actions undertaken “with the purpose of insulting the religious feelings of believers.”

Six days before Bobiev and Akimova were put in jail, another raunchy video filmed in Red Square was published online. It featured Russian OnlyFans star Lola Bunny (Lolita Bogdanova), who flashed her breasts on camera. She is also under investigation for “insulting the religious feelings of believers.”

