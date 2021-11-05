 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian diplomat found dead outside embassy in Berlin

5 Nov, 2021 11:15
A general view shows the Russian embassy after Germany expelled two Russian diplomats in Berlin, Germany. © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
A Russian diplomat was found dead last month outside the Russian Embassy in Berlin. According to a report just released, the man fell from a window.

Der Spiegel said the deceased man was a 35-year-old secretary who had worked at the embassy. The magazine said the man appeared to have fallen from an upper floor of the building. His body had been discovered on October 19.

Russia’s embassy in Germany released a short statement in response to the report, saying it would “not be commenting on this tragic event for ethical reasons.”

Reports said the embassy had not agreed to an autopsy being undertaken in Germany, and the body had therefore been transported to Russia. The German authorities were unable to investigate the incident due to the deceased’s diplomatic status, Der Spiegel said.

The magazine said German security services believed the man had been a covert operative of Russia’s chief domestic security agency, the Federal Security Service.

