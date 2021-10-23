Russian pornstar faces criminal probe for ‘offending feelings of believers’ by flashing breasts at St. Basil's Cathedral - media

A Russian OnlyFans pornstar is reportedly under criminal investigation for “offending the feelings of believers” after a video of her flashing her breasts outside Red Square's iconic St. Basil's Cathedral went viral.

The criminal case against the pornographic model, going under the alias Lola Bunny, was launched by Moscow investigators, TASS reported Saturday citing sources within law enforcement.

The girl is reportedly suspected of showing “open disrespect” toward society and “offending the feelings of believers.” If found guilty, the model, known for her pornographic works at the adult website OnlyFans, may land up to one year behind bars.

The ill-fated saucy video was published earlier this week, promptly going viral. The short clip shows Lola Bunny strolling past the world-famous Orthodox cathedral while showing off her breasts.

The footage quickly sparked outrage among Orthodox Christians, prompting an apology from the model. She said she was sorry for “offending the feelings of believers.”

“I'm very sorry about that,” she wrote on her Instagram, claiming that the video was filmed two or three years ago and was not published by her. Following the outcry, she apparently deleted all her videos and photos and locked the Instagram page.

Also on rt.com Russian OnlyFans pornstar ‘Lola Bunny’ forced to apologize after flashing boobs next to Red Square’s iconic St. Basil’s Cathedral

The apology, however, apparently has not spared Lola Bunny from legal troubles, with the model reportedly targeted by a travel ban, prohibiting her from leaving Moscow while the investigation is ongoing.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!