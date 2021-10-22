Russian OnlyFans pornstar ‘Lola Bunny’ forced to apologize after flashing boobs next to Red Square’s iconic St. Basil’s Cathedral

A video showing a Russian OnlyFans star has gone viral after she was filmed flashing her breasts near St. Basil’s, the world-famous cathedral on Moscow’s Red Square. The model later apologized following online outrage and anger.

The pornstar, known as Lola Bunny, wrote on Instagram that she was sorry for “offending the feelings of believers,” revealing that the video was filmed two or three years ago and was not published by her.

“I’m very sorry about that,” the girl said.

The apology came after Moscow’s police department announced it would be “investigating a video posted on the Internet, where a woman shows naked body parts against the background of an Orthodox church in central Moscow.”

Lola Bunny is known online for her pornographic videos on OnlyFans, a website mainly used to sell subscriptions to erotic content. She was also known as Yambogdini on Instagram but appears to have deleted all of her photos and videos following the backlash.

The latest scandal comes less than a month after Ruslan Bobiev, a blogger from Tajikistan, issued a public apology after publishing a raunchy picture on his Instagram and TikTok accounts. The photo, also taken in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral, shows Bobiev and a girl simulating oral sex. The blogger was later detained.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!