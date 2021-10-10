16 killed as light plane carrying skydivers crashes in Russian town of Menzelinsk – reports

A plane carrying more than 20 skydivers crashed near the town of Menzelinsk in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six others, the local health ministry has said.

The L-410 light aircraft, which belonged to a local aero club, hit the ground immediately after takeoff, witnesses said. Its hull was destroyed by the impact, while the tail part mostly remained intact.

There were 22 people on board the aircraft, 20 of whom were skydivers, according to the emergency services.

Some previous reports had claimed there were 23 people on the ill-fated plane, but local media reported that a relative of one of the victims had been mistaken for a passenger after arriving at the scene and falling ill before requiring hospitalization.

Investigators working at the scene believe the plane could have crashed due to being overloaded, as the number of passengers on board may have exceeded the aircraft’s capacity, a source with knowledge of the probe told the media. Human error and technical problems are also being considered as possible causes, he added.

The Let L-410 Turbolet is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft, which has been produced in the Czech Republic since the early 1970s.

In September, a similar aircraft crashed in Irkutsk Region in southeastern Siberia. Four people were killed and 12 others were injured in the incident.

