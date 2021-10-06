NATO to expel eight Russian diplomats, allegedly over claims of ‘undisclosed espionage’ at military bloc’s Brussel headquarters

Officials from NATO have reportedly decided to slash the size of the permanent Russian delegation working to build ties with the US-led military bloc at its headquarters in Brussels, revoking the credentials of eight envoys.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, Sky News security editor Deborah Haynes wrote that “NATO has decided to halve the size of Russia’s mission to the alliance.”

EXCLUSIVE: NATO has decided to halve the size of Russia’s mission to the alliance in response to suspected malign Russian activities, including killings & espionage. 8 diplomats, thought to be undeclared intelligence officers, will be asked to leave & 2 other positions scrapped — Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) October 6, 2021

According to Haynes, the move is “in response to suspected malign Russian activities, including killings & espionage.”

Haynes went on to say that eight diplomats “thought to be undeclared intelligence officers” will be told to pack their bags, and two other positions will be scrapped.

NATO has since confirmed to RIA Novosti that eight diplomats will be sent home, slashing the size of the delegation to ten representatives. Officials add that the bloc remains open to a "meaningful dialogue" with Russia.

