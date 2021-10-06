 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NATO to expel 8 Russian diplomats over claims of ‘undisclosed espionage’ at military bloc’s headquarters, Sky News reports
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

NATO to expel eight Russian diplomats, allegedly over claims of ‘undisclosed espionage’ at military bloc’s Brussel headquarters

6 Oct, 2021 15:06
Get short URL
NATO to expel eight Russian diplomats, allegedly over claims of ‘undisclosed espionage’ at military bloc’s Brussel headquarters
© Sean Gallup / Getty Images
Officials from NATO have reportedly decided to slash the size of the permanent Russian delegation working to build ties with the US-led military bloc at its headquarters in Brussels, revoking the credentials of eight envoys.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, Sky News security editor Deborah Haynes wrote that “NATO has decided to halve the size of Russia’s mission to the alliance.”

According to Haynes, the move is “in response to suspected malign Russian activities, including killings & espionage.”

Haynes went on to say that eight diplomats “thought to be undeclared intelligence officers” will be told to pack their bags, and two other positions will be scrapped.

Also on rt.com US senators want to boot out 300 Russian diplomats over embassy row, but Moscow says it doesn’t even have that many in Washington

NATO has since confirmed to RIA Novosti that eight diplomats will be sent home, slashing the size of the delegation to ten representatives. Officials add that the bloc remains open to a "meaningful dialogue" with Russia.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies