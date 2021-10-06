 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NATO to expel 8 Russian diplomats over claims of ‘undisclosed espionage’ at military bloc’s headquarters, Sky News reports
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russian prosecutor demands that LGBT-hating far-right group ‘Male State’ be labelled by court as banned extremist organization

6 Oct, 2021 14:13
Get short URL
Russian prosecutor demands that LGBT-hating far-right group ‘Male State’ be labelled by court as banned extremist organization
(L) © Unsplash / Stavrialena Gontzou; (R) © Instagram / doktorvladi

By Jonny Tickle

The Prosecutor’s Office in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod has filed a lawsuit demanding that Male State, a far-right hate group known for online harassment, be declared an extremist organization and banned from existing.

Founded in 2016 by Vladislav Pozdnyakov, the movement is known for harassment of women, minorities and LGBT people.

According to a case listed on the website of the Nizhny Novgorod regional court, the authorities have asked the court to designate Male State as an extremist organization, with Pozdnyakov and two other senior members named as co-defendants.

Also on rt.com Two MPs from Russia’s governing political party to ask country’s Prosecutor General to investigate over men kissing on national TV

Male State made the news in August when leader Pozdnyakov told supporters to go after companies deemed to be overly tolerant to non-traditional ideas. Most famously, he called on his followers to target the YobiDoyobi sushi chain after it featured a black male model in its advertisements. He also took aim at Japanese reastaurant Tanuki for including a rainbow in promotion material, and attacked grocery store chain VkusVill for a marketing campaign featuring a lesbian couple.

Writing on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, Pozdnyakov admitted that “there will soon be a trial for the recognition of Men’s State as an extremist community,” but refused to accept that he still runs the group. He also claimed that “dirty cops and prosecutors” are working together with “LGBT propagandists,” suggesting that Tanuki is paying them.

Also on rt.com LGBT, radical feminism & childfree movements should be recognized by government as extremist ideologies, Russian official suggests

In 2018, Pozdnyakov was given a two-year suspended sentence for “actions aimed at humiliating human dignity in relation to women.” A year later, the conviction was overturned. He now lives abroad, in Northern Cyprus.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies