 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine finally set for WHO approval following removal of barriers, health minister says

2 Oct, 2021 13:28
Get short URL
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine finally set for WHO approval following removal of barriers, health minister says
© Lev Vlasov / Keystone Press Agency / Global Look Press
Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is finally set to be approved by the WHO after the country’s health minister said only ‘minor administrative procedures’ remain to be finalized following a meeting with the UN agency’s chief.

All outstanding issues that had plagued the registration approval process have been resolved between Moscow and the World Health Organization (WHO), Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told TASS on Saturday.

“Russia’s position on the promotion and registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been heard. We have completely resolved all the issues to date,” Murashko said.

To date, all the barriers have been removed. Therefore, we do not see any obstacles to further work today. And this was confirmed to us by the WHO director general.

Only minor administrative procedures remain before the approval process can be finalized, Murashko added, noting that the company submitting the application is poised to “sign a bunch of documents [and] produce a number of additional papers.”

The Russian health minister met WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Friday to discuss various issues related to global health. The WHO boss described the meeting was “constructive,” thanking Russia for its “strong leadership” in fighting tuberculosis and non-communicable diseases (NCD).

The world’s first registered vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V ran into difficulties getting a green light from the WHO. The approval process has dragged on for months already, with the UN watchdog sending mixed signals about the procedure.

In mid-September, the assistant director of the Pan American Health Organization, a regional arm of the WHO serving the Americas, Jarbas Barbosa, said the approval process had been “suspended” altogether. A WHO spokesperson, however, disputed the claim, telling Russian media that the situation regarding Sputnik V’s approval remained unchanged and the watchdog was still awaiting additional paperwork from the manufacturers.

Also on rt.com Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine successfully completes third & final phase clinical trials among elderly, Health Minister reveals

The apparent breakthrough in the approval process comes a day after Russian health authorities announced the completion of the third and final phase of Sputnik V’s clinical trials. The jab was tested among over 23,000 elderly patients, aged 50 and above, showing a “high safety and effectiveness profile,” Murahsko said on Thursday. A full report on the trials is expected to be published shortly.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies