25-year-old Russian psychologist & sex coach thrown off 13th-floor balcony in Saint Petersburg by 'jealous' husband – reports

Police officers in Saint Petersburg have opened an investigation after a man turned himself in on Tuesday, confessing that he'd killed his wife by stabbing her and throwing her off the balcony of their shared 13th-floor apartment.

Citing a law enforcement source, local news outlet 78.ru reported that the man confessed at a local police station later that evening, an hour after he committed the brutal crime. He told the officers that he murdered his wife in a jealous rage. The country's Investigative Committee later confirmed it was caused by"personal hostility."

According to the authorities, she was stabbed at least ten times in the neck and head area before her body was thrown out of the apartment in the city's Primorsky District. The victim was later named on social media as Alexandra Mursalova. The confessed murderer, identified as Rustam Mursalov by news agency RIA Novosti, turned himself in to police an hour later.

Mursalova worked as a psychologist, specializing in the field of sexology. She used her social media profiles to market herself, often writing about relationships and how couples can improve their sex life. According to her Instagram, she was also a mother.

She also used her social media to write about her own personal relationship issues, revealing that her husband disapproved of her work. She also said that the couple went to therapy themselves, but it didn't work. "Today, my husband said that money spoils everything, and one day I will have to choose him or money," she wrote. "I love my husband, but I am not ready to give up my desires and dreams. I cry all day long." Last month, a study published by the Algorithm of Light, a project that highlights the horror of domestic violence, said 53% of all women murdered between 2011 and 2019 in Russia were killed by their partners. "Our research supports the hypothesis that the most dangerous place for a woman in Russia is the home," the study's authors concluded. "Russian women are among the most vulnerable in the world."

