 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

25-year-old Russian psychologist & sex coach thrown off 13th-floor balcony in Saint Petersburg by 'jealous' husband – reports

23 Sep, 2021 14:52
Get short URL
25-year-old Russian psychologist & sex coach thrown off 13th-floor balcony in Saint Petersburg by 'jealous' husband – reports
© Instagram / bredrassudki

By Jonny Tickle

Police officers in Saint Petersburg have opened an investigation after a man turned himself in on Tuesday, confessing that he'd killed his wife by stabbing her and throwing her off the balcony of their shared 13th-floor apartment.

Citing a law enforcement source, local news outlet 78.ru reported that the man confessed at a local police station later that evening, an hour after he committed the brutal crime. He told the officers that he murdered his wife in a jealous rage. The country's Investigative Committee later confirmed it was caused by"personal hostility." 

According to the authorities, she was stabbed at least ten times in the neck and head area before her body was thrown out of the apartment in the city's Primorsky District. The victim was later named on social media as Alexandra Mursalova. The confessed murderer, identified as Rustam Mursalov by news agency RIA Novosti, turned himself in to police an hour later.

Mursalova worked as a psychologist, specializing in the field of sexology. She used her social media profiles to market herself, often writing about relationships and how couples can improve their sex life. According to her Instagram, she was also a mother.

She also used her social media to write about her own personal relationship issues, revealing that her husband disapproved of her work. She also said that the couple went to therapy themselves, but it didn't work. "Today, my husband said that money spoils everything, and one day I will have to choose him or money," she wrote. "I love my husband, but I am not ready to give up my desires and dreams. I cry all day long." Last month, a study published by the Algorithm of Light, a project that highlights the horror of domestic violence, said 53% of all women murdered between 2011 and 2019 in Russia were killed by their partners. "Our research supports the hypothesis that the most dangerous place for a woman in Russia is the home," the study's authors concluded. "Russian women are among the most vulnerable in the world."

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies