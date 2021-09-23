How do you protect your digital sovereignty from modern day slavery? RT’s Keiser Report finds out
23 Sep, 2021 09:00
Cryptocurrencies are built on everything that makes up the concept of individual sovereignty, like peer-to-peer networks and encryption. But there are other tools online to keep you from being enslaved by the world’s monopolies.
Max Keiser discusses these tools and the concept of digital integrity with Alexis Roussel, a fierce lobbyist for bitcoin in Switzerland and founder of Nym, a multipurpose mix network that prevents traffic analysis by third parties.
