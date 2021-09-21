Ukrainian woman dies in hospital after plunging 30 meters into sea while trying to take perfect selfie at Spain's Benidorm Castle

A Ukrainian woman who fell into the sea while trying to take a selfie has died in a Spanish hospital after sustaining multiple serious injuries. She was taking a photo at Castell de Benidorm, a tourist attraction on the coast.

According to reports from both Spain and Ukraine, Evgenia Pilipets, born in Dnipro, fell 30 meters off the castle while trying to get the perfect shot.

According to an eyewitness report, she lost her balance while climbing over railings. She subsequently fell from the castle, hitting rocks before ending up in the sea. When rescuers reached the girl, she had lost consciousness and had severe life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened on September 14, and her death was reported three days later.

Also on rt.com Female football presenter claims players target women over their ‘boobs and ass’ on air as she appeals to them to ‘remain human’

According to Ukrainian news outlet Strana, Pilipets lived in Kiev and worked in TV and films, serving as a casting director at Mamakhotala, a comedy production company.

The 26-year-old had a successful career and even worked with actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelensky prior to him being elected president. Pilipets' Instagram profile has many photos of her with celebrities, such as Ukrainian pop singer Pavel Zibrov and famous playboy model Dasha Astafieva.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!