Film crew due to make first-ever feature-length movie filmed in space start training at Russian cosmodrome ahead of take-off
According to Roscosmos, the Russian Space Agency, director Klim Shippenko and actress Yulia Peresild have started work with spaceship commander Anton Shkaplerov, a trained cosmonaut at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the largest operational space launch facility in the world. Initially built in the USSR as the base of the Soviet space program, it is now leased by Russia from the Kazakh government.
Shippenko and Peresild will film ‘Vyzov’, which means ‘Challenge’ in Russian.
They will then return on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft in October with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been on the manned satellite since April.Also on rt.com WATCH: Russian Soyuz rocket launches 34 satellites into orbit as part of mission to expand internet coverage throughout globe
“Under the supervision of specialists from Roscosmos…they tried on Sokol KV-2 flight suits, tested them for tightness, and took their seats in the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft,” a statement from the company said.
“After that, they got acquainted with the locations of cargoes in the living compartment and the descent vehicle, and worked with the equipment to be operated on board the International Space Station.”
They will later learn about manual docking of the Soyuz MS spacecraft as part of a wide-ranging preparation course.
Last month, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin invited Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson to the launch of Soyuz MS-19. The three entrepreneurs each have their own space companies, and the latter two have recently flown to the edge of space as a passenger on their own craft.Also on rt.com Businessman offers to swap Buran spaceplane replica for skull of Kazakhstan’s last khan as Russia seeks return of legendary craft
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.