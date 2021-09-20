Shooting reported at Russian university, harrowing footage shows students jumping out of windows to escape gunman (VIDEOS)
20 Sep, 2021 07:01
An active-shooter situation is reportedly underway on the campus of a university in the Russian city of Perm. Footage purportedly taken at the scene showed people escaping from a building through windows.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.