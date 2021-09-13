Single shot of Sputnik V effective against Covid hospitalization & deaths among elderly – Argentine study published by The Lancet
The findings were published online by the EClinicalMedicine, which is run by the British peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet.
BREAKING | RDIF: EClinicalMedicine, published by @TheLancet, unveils study on 1-shot Sputnik Light, 1st component of #SputnikV, among 40,000 elderly in Argentina. It showed 78.6-83.7% efficacy vs #COVID, significantly higher than most 2-shot vaccines.👇https://t.co/hpu5zRYdeF— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) September 13, 2021
A team of researchers from Argentina analyzed the data of people who self-registered on the online vaccination system of the Buenos Aires Province between December 29, 2020 and March 21, 2021. Overall, they looked at nearly 416,000 people who received a first dose of Sputnik V, including around 40,400 people aged 60-79, who were compared to 39,000 unvaccinated Argentinians.
The research showed that the vaccine was 78.6% effective at preventing Covid-19 infections, 87.6% effective at reducing hospitalizations and 84.8% effective at preventing deaths of people aged 60-79. The vaccine’s efficacy was consistent across all other groups, the team said.
For comparison, the scientists summarized eight different studies on the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines that included people who received one dose. The reported effectiveness of these four vaccines in preventing symptomatic infection, hospitalizations and deaths ranged from 51-76%, 66.9-91% and 85-91% respectively, they concluded.Also on rt.com Russia building 'sanitary shield' network of labs working with dangerous viruses, to understand pathogens & develop new vaccines
Earlier this year, Russia registered Sputnik Light, a single-shot vaccine that is essentially the first component of Sputnik V, which is administered in two shots. The first doses of Sputnik V arrived in Argentina in December 2020.
