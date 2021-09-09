‘A real disaster’: Russian Foreign Ministry slams rumored NATO plan to house Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban in Central Asia

A purported plan created by the US-led NATO bloc to send refugees from Afghanistan to neighboring Central Asian countries could turn into a disaster for the European nations that are pushing it, even if they don't realize it yet.

That's according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who commented on a publication by Telegram channel 'Diplomatic Source,' which suggested that NATO wants to pay Afghanistan's neighbors to take those fleeing the nation, thereby avoiding another refugee crisis.

"This is a real disaster plan," Zakharova wrote. "If the NATO guys push to open up Afghanistan's borders with its neighbors, Europe[ans] would be in for a world of hurt. Although they don't seem to understand it yet."

Also on rt.com Putin warns terrorists & Taliban fighters ‘disguised as refugees’ could be flowing out of Afghanistan amid chaos of US withdrawal

The Telegram report claimed that Western European countries have offered "money and resources" to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan if they agree to admit refugees from Afghanistan.

"The Germans are promising astronomical sums of hundreds of millions of euros to the regions if they open their borders to refugees. Anything to keep the Afghans off their borders," the anonymous channel suggested. It is unknown how it received this information.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin has warned against taking large numbers of refugees, suggesting that the collapse of the American-backed government in Afghanistan could pose a serious threat to nearby countries. Putin has indicated that many of those trying to flee could be terrorists in disguise.

"Who are these refugees? How can we tell? There may be thousands or even millions," Putin said. "The border is a thousand kilometers – they will get on everything, a car, even a donkey, and flee across the steppe."

Also on rt.com EU trying to shut its borders to Afghan refugees & instead direct them to poor ex-Soviet states in Central Asia, Russia claims

Earlier this month, following an emergency meeting of the EU Council, Brussels announced that it would "act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements faced in the past," suggesting it does not wish to have a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis.

On August 15, the terrorist organization announced that it had assumed control of Afghanistan, declaring that it had taken over the entire nation, including its major cities and border checkpoints. Since then, thousands of Afghans have fled the country, with many more seeking to leave.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!