Bristol police respond to knifeman inside petrol station as staff lock themselves in safe room
Police said the suspect was detained after armed officers and a negotiator arrived at the scene. They had earlier said that one person was hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, while an unidentified number of petrol station workers were unharmed and hiding in a safe room.
One person has left the scene and gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening.Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.Members of the public are urged to avoid the area. 2/2— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) September 9, 2021
BBC Bristol reported that shots had been fired, after which police escorted a handcuffed man into an ambulance.
Hits Radio Bristol said its reporter on the ground heard loud bangs and saw flashes of light inside the station. He said police may have been using stun grenades.
Our Senior Reporter @JamesDiamond0 is at the scene in #Hengrove where staff at this petrol station are hiding in a safe room, as a man armed with a knife has stormed the shop. Armed police and a negotiator are also at the scene. (Photo: James Diamond) pic.twitter.com/OeXZJOe9xQ— Hits Radio Bristol News (@HitsBristolNews) September 9, 2021
The road near the petrol station was closed, and residents were urged to avoid the area.Also on rt.com Stabbing in New Zealand supermarket was ISIS-inspired terrorist attack – prime minister
