Leading Russian bank develops facial-recognition network for finding lost pets, with 94% accuracy for dogs & 84% for cats

Sber, Russia’s largest banking group, has announced the development of a pet facial recognition system that could be utilized to find missing animals, by differentiating each individual cat and dog to a high level of accuracy.

Speaking to news agency TASS, Sberbank’s press service explained that artificial intelligence makes it possible to spot differences between individuals of the same species.

"Sber has taught a neural network to distinguish very similar animals by certain features of their faces,” the press service said. “At the moment, the quality of comparison of two pet faces is 94% for dogs and 84% for cats.”

The system is based on the CosFace algorithm, which is used to recognize human faces.

In 2014, Sberbank made international headlines when it began lending cats to clients who got a mortgage through the company. According to Russian tradition, feline friends are a sign of good luck when moving into a new home.

