The popular Russian children's animation show ‘Masha and the Bear’ has reportedly become one of the most globally demanded among its peers.

Competing for a pre-school audience against beloved shows like ‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘PAW Patrol’, the Russian animation featuring a lively mischievous girl and her protective animal guardian has taken the lead in global popularity ratings. The news came on Thursday from its creators, the studio Animacord, which cited the metrics of the media research agency Parrot Analytics.

The analytical company monitors interest in media products across various platforms, including those distributing pirated content, giving customers updates. Its latest public report on popularity of kids programs came on Monday, putting ‘Masha and the Bear’ in second place globally, behind ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ and slightly ahead of ‘Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir’.

The Russian animation was first released in 2009 and grew into an internationally acclaimed franchise that includes dozens of short episodes of the main show and a plethora of spin-off products. The fifth season premiered last month, while four longer stand-alone specials and a feature-length film are currently in development.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!