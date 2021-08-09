Russian police hunt mystery knifeman who broke into St. Petersburg kindergarten and vanished before cops arrived (VIDEO)

Shocking footage of a man bursting into the grounds of a junior school in Russia's second city, St. Petersburg, has sparked fears for the safety of students and teachers after he was seen waving a knife and shouting relentlessly.

A source told Interfax on Monday that the unknown trespasser had “entered the school, slipping past the security.” Staff reportedly pressed a panic button summoning the emergency services to the scene.

“The man broke into the territory of a private kindergarten, holding a knife,” the source added. “He can’t put two words together and is obviously drunk, under the influence of drugs, or suffering from mental illness.”

However, according to a statement from local officials, when officers arrived at the scene, the knifeman was nowhere to be seen and had already left the grounds. Police are now looking for the suspect.

In May, an attack on a school in Kazan left nine dead and more than a dozen injured. The assailant, Ilnaz Galyaviev, a former pupil, opened fire and detonated an explosive device, leaving students scrambling for safety and climbing through windows to escape the shooting. The killer, who was captured by police, left a series of chilling messages ahead of the slaying, claiming that he was “like a God.”

