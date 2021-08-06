 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Manhunt in Moscow as inmates stage dramatic jailbreak, leaving cops looking for suspected crossbow killer in ‘Sausage King’ case

6 Aug, 2021 08:47
Get short URL
Manhunt in Moscow as inmates stage dramatic jailbreak, leaving cops looking for suspected crossbow killer in ‘Sausage King’ case
RT composite, via Novosti Moskvi: https://t.me/mosnovosti/26370
Russian police are scrambling to track down five escaped prisoners who broke out of a confinement unit outside Moscow in a daring bid for freedom. The alleged killer of a high-profile meat industry mogul is said to be among them.

On Friday morning, the regional prosecutor’s office in the capital announced that an investigation was underway into how the men had slipped through security and made it out of the prison. In a statement, officials said that guards and security service employees would be probed to see whether they had any involvement in the plot.

Olga Vradiy, an aide to the head of Moscow Region’s Investigative Committee, revealed that the group had access to prohibited tools. According to her, the incident took place “at about four o’clock in the morning in the temporary detention center of the Russian Interior Ministry.” Inmates used “items banned from circulation, presumably a wrench, and unscrewed the door locks, after which five people escaped from custody.”

Also on rt.com Russian tycoon known as 'Sausage King' murdered in sauna with crossbow

A photo purporting to show a dismantled cell door was shared by the 112 news channel on Telegram later on Friday, claiming that a guard had failed to shut the hatch in the door through which food is passed. Local media have reported that the officer has now been detained for questioning.

Among those who have escaped, Vradiy added, is suspected murderer Alexander Mavridi, who was arrested in November last year over his alleged involvement in the death of businessman Vladimir Marugov, dubbed Russia’s ‘Sausage King’. The meat industry mogul was killed while relaxing in a sauna cabin outside his home, near Moscow. Two masked men burst onto the property and tied up Marugov and his partner, before shooting a crossbow bolt through his chest.

An operation to recapture Mavridi and the other four prisoners who escaped along with him is underway.

READ MORE: Russian ‘Sausage King’ murder investigators find elderly man handcuffed to bed during search of chief suspect's home

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies