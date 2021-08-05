 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian court finds American investor Calvey & business partner GUILTY of embezzling millions of dollars after high stakes trial

5 Aug, 2021 12:50
FILE PHOTO. US investor, founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund, Michael Calvey in Moscow, Russia. © Sputnik
A court in Moscow on Thursday convicted US financier Michael Calvey of embezzling fund as part of a long-running and controversial court case that could see the billion-dollar investment fund director handed a stiff sentence.

The former head of Baring Vostok, a $3.7-billion investment firm he founded, Calvey was accused of overstating the value of an asset as part of a financial transaction and misappropriating funds worth 2.5 billion rubles ($34.2 million).

A judge at the Meshchansky Court in the Russian capital found him and his French business partner, Philip Delpalle, guilty of the charges in Thursday's hearing. Prosecutors are seeking a six-year suspended prison sentence for Calvey, and five years for Delpalle. Other members of the fund's top team are facing similar terms.

Calvey and his associates were arrested in February 2019 as part of a probe into financial wrongdoing. The executives have maintained their innocence and insist that the case was brought as part of a dispute with rivals.

In his final remarks in court last month, the businessman said that “the evidence that the prosecution presented to the court and that was examined during the trial not only does not incriminate me in any crime, but confirms my innocence and the innocence of my colleagues.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

