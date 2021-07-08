Mixture of Covid-19 & heat causing potentially fatal complications for elderly patients, says head of Moscow’s top virus hospital

The combination of Covid-19 with hot weather can cause serious complications that may be fatal. That’s according to the head of Moscow’s Kommunarka Hospital, which last year became the city’s main coronavirus treatment facility.

Speaking to YouTube channel Solovyov.Live, Denis Protsenko noted that the risk is especially acute in the elderly.

“Heat and Covid is a very bad combination,” Protsenko explained. “The complications associated with heat can be fatal, especially for elderly patients.”

In particular, the medic noted that many of the older patients in his hospital have a rather mild form of Covid-19, but their condition has significantly worsened due to complications brought on by heat, including dehydration and risk of thrombosis.

The best way to minimize risk is to be vaccinated, he said.

Russia is currently being battered by a new wave of Covid-19, with case numbers continuing to climb. On Thursday, the country recorded 24,818 new daily infections. One month ago, on June 8, this figure stood at just 9,900 over 24 hours.

On Wednesday evening, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that 18.5 million Russians had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with 27 million receiving just one jab.

Mass inoculation began in Russia on January 18. Citizens can choose between four different jabs: Sputnik V, Sputnik Lite, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac.

