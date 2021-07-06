 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russia is ready to respond 'harshly & decisively' to any future US power plays, country's foreign minister Lavrov warns Washington

6 Jul, 2021 13:26
Get short URL
Russia is ready to respond 'harshly & decisively' to any future US power plays, country's foreign minister Lavrov warns Washington
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talks to the media during a news conference following a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, in Moscow, Russia. © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
Moscow’s most senior diplomat has said that his country will not allow the US to dictate negotiations and relations from an unequal position of power, insisting that it would view any such attempts as an escalation of hostilities.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has made it clear, including publicly, that achieving results is only possible through finding a mutually acceptable balance of interests on a strictly equal basis.”

Despite constructive talks between Putin and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in Geneva last month, Lavrov said that Washington’s officials had made a return to “lecturing” the Kremlin. This included a warning that the country could soon face more sanctions if it does not accept “the rules of the game” set out by US envoys in Geneva, he said.

Also on rt.com Putin won’t allow US to lecture Russia from ‘a position of power,’ Kremlin insists after weeks of diplomatic spats with Biden

“Attempts to conduct dialogue with us from a position of strength are doomed to fail,” the foreign minister blasted. “We will respond harshly and decisively to unfriendly actions.”

In March, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized American officials for what he saw as attempts to deal with the country in a confrontational and superior manner. “The Americans are now repeating like a mantra the idea that they will speak with everyone from a position of power,” the spokesman added. “Neither Putin, nor anyone else from the Russian administration, will allow the US or other nations to talk to us like that – it’s out of the question,” Peskov said.

READ MORE: Putin: Talking to Russia from position of strength is meaningless

The summit between the two world leaders was broadly hailed as a success, and Putin said that it was civil in tone and he “didn’t think there was any kind of hostility” behind negotiations. Lavrov added that the main outcome had been “modest, but a step towards the resumption of normal relations.”

In 2014, as relations between the two countries frayed in the face of Russia’s reabsorption of the Сrimean peninsula, the president forewarned that “talking to Russia from a position of strength is meaningless,” slamming sanctions and international condemnation over the development. According to him, “Every time somebody believes Russia is becoming too powerful and independent, such instruments are turned on immediately,” said Putin.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies