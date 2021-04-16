Russian company reveals plan for $52mn factory to mass-produce UAVs, as drones play bigger & more vital role in military operation

A Russia company is building the country’s first-ever specialized factory solely for manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It plans to mass-produce military drones, like those deployed by the Russian Army in Syria.

The 45,000-square-meter plant, under construction in the town of Dubna near Moscow, will cost at least four billion rubles ($52 million) and will create jobs for more than 1,500 people.

The company, called ‘Kronshtadt Group’, is the developer and manufacturer of the Inokhodets UAV, also known as the Orion. This medium-altitude drone, which is capable of flying for a whole day, can carry a payload of up to 200kg, and has already seen action in the Middle East in strikes against terrorists. Adapted versions of the vehicle are more focused on reconnaissance, with the company also having designed various other UAVs.

According to Kronshadt’s press service, the plant will be built in record time, with the launch of production scheduled for November 2021.

The company is owned by a large Russian conglomerate called Sistema, which has also invested in retail, pharmaceuticals, and telecommunications.

On February 21, it was reported that the Inokhodets had been used in 38 missions in Syria, including 17 strikes on militant targets.

Last year, Moscow news agency TASS revealed that over 900 Russian drones have entered into active service since 2012. The town chosen to host the drone factory, Dubna, is famous in Russia for being the home of the country’s Joint Institute for Nuclear Research. It is also the location of MKB Raduga, an aerospace company mainly focused on the production of missiles.

