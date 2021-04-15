For the 1st time: Russian oncologist officially named honorary fellow of US' oldest & most prestigious surgical organization

Russian pioneer in cancer laparoscopic surgery Igor Khatkov has officially been proclaimed Honorary Fellow of the American Surgical Association, the country's oldest and most prestigious organization of surgeons.

The American Surgical Association (ASA) was founded in 1880 and attributes the Honorary Fellowship only to “distinguished foreign surgeons whose contributions to surgery have been unusually noteworthy, of lasting value and worthy of the highest international recognition.”

Moscow's chief oncologist, professor Igor Khatkov was nominated for the title by his international colleagues, and his candidacy was unanimously approved by the organization's council last year.

On Thursday, the renowned medic was officially introduced as Honorary Fellow at the ASA's 141st Annual Meeting, held virtually due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The decision represents a milestone, as Khatkov is now the first Russian specialist to receive the high honor, his representative told RIA news agency.

Professor Khatkov is one of the pioneers in performing laparoscopic operations to treat cancer in Russia. During his three-decade-long career, he gained impressive experience in stomach, pancreas, colorectal, urological and gynecological laparoscopic surgeries.

Such operations are done by inserting narrow tubes into the human body via small cuts of less than a centimeter wide. The surgeon then manipulates his tools through those tubes, while looking at the screen, displaying the footage from a tiny camera that's also placed inside the patient.

The advantages of laparoscopy compared to traditional surgery include less cutting, smaller external and internal scarring as well as shorter recovery period for the patient.

In fact, professor Khatkov became the first in Russia to perform a pancreaticoduodenal resection – a laparoscopic surgery on a patient with pancreatic cancer.

While being director of the Loginov Moscow Clinical Scientific Center and chief non-staff specialist oncologist at the Moscow City Healthcare Department, Khatkov is the author of more than 150 printed scientific papers and several monographs.

He is a member of several high-profile international medical organizations, including the European Society of Surgical Oncology (ESSO) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

