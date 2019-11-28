 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Macron says he did not accept moratorium offered by Russia on short & medium range missiles in Europe
Russian medics prove baby’s ‘Batman mask’ can be removed: ‘MIRACULOUS’ results revealed by child’s mother (VIDEO)

28 Nov, 2019 11:14
Russian medics prove baby’s ‘Batman mask’ can be removed: ‘MIRACULOUS’ results revealed by child’s mother (VIDEO)
Carol Fenner holds her daughter Luna upon their arrival at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia September 25, 2019. Carol transports her six-month-old daughter to Russia's Krasnodar Region from the U.S. state of Florida for therapy to cure Luna's rare skin condition. © REUTERS/Dmitry Turlyun
A large black birthmark on the face of an American infant has been partially removed, after a successful operation at a clinic in Russia. Her mother has shared a video showing first results of the baby’s transformation.

Carol Fenner, from Florida, brought her eight-month-old infant Luna to Krasnodar, Russia in hopes of seeking treatment for her daughter’s rare skin condition. An operation to remove the growth from Luna’s forehead – expected to be the first of several surgeries to completely rid the infant of the birthmark – was proclaimed a resounding success by Russian surgeon Dr. Pavel Popov.

A video posted to Fenner’s Instagram account shows the touching moment when Luna’s bandages are removed – revealing that the black blemish on her forehead had vanished. Popov admitted that the incredible results of the first operation even exceeded his own expectations. He also told media that despite the fact that pink skin and several small scabs on the girl’s forehead still remain, these will disappear with time. The skin will likely “recover completely,” Popov predicted.

Luna’s mother described the results as a “miracle” and “the best possible Christmas present for our family.”

The Russian doctor has pioneered a non-invasive treatment for oncological diseases and cancer, using pain-free laser radiation. Luna’s condition, known as congenital melanocytic naevus, is not life-threatening. However, there is a slight risk of melanoma if the skin disorder is left untreated. Fenner said that removing the birthmark in the United States would have left her daughter with severe scarring.

Luna and her mother will now fly back to the United States to celebrate the holidays with family – but are scheduled to return to Krasnodar in January to continue treatment. Friends initially told Fenner that she was “crazy” to travel to Russia, but the mother said that Popov has been an “amazing” doctor and seeking treatment in Krasnodar was the right choice for Luna.

