Russian medics prove baby’s ‘Batman mask’ can be removed: ‘MIRACULOUS’ results revealed by child’s mother (VIDEO)
Carol Fenner, from Florida, brought her eight-month-old infant Luna to Krasnodar, Russia in hopes of seeking treatment for her daughter’s rare skin condition. An operation to remove the growth from Luna’s forehead – expected to be the first of several surgeries to completely rid the infant of the birthmark – was proclaimed a resounding success by Russian surgeon Dr. Pavel Popov.
A video posted to Fenner’s Instagram account shows the touching moment when Luna’s bandages are removed – revealing that the black blemish on her forehead had vanished. Popov admitted that the incredible results of the first operation even exceeded his own expectations. He also told media that despite the fact that pink skin and several small scabs on the girl’s forehead still remain, these will disappear with time. The skin will likely “recover completely,” Popov predicted.
Luna’s mother described the results as a “miracle” and “the best possible Christmas present for our family.”
The Russian doctor has pioneered a non-invasive treatment for oncological diseases and cancer, using pain-free laser radiation. Luna’s condition, known as congenital melanocytic naevus, is not life-threatening. However, there is a slight risk of melanoma if the skin disorder is left untreated. Fenner said that removing the birthmark in the United States would have left her daughter with severe scarring.
Luna and her mother will now fly back to the United States to celebrate the holidays with family – but are scheduled to return to Krasnodar in January to continue treatment. Friends initially told Fenner that she was “crazy” to travel to Russia, but the mother said that Popov has been an “amazing” doctor and seeking treatment in Krasnodar was the right choice for Luna.
