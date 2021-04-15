 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

No more pets for debts: Russian parliament approves law to ban bailiffs from taking household animals as repayment for money owed

15 Apr, 2021 13:35
Get short URL
No more pets for debts: Russian parliament approves law to ban bailiffs from taking household animals as repayment for money owed
© Unsplash / John Price

By Jonny Tickle

Russia’s parliament has passed a bill that will, once signed into law, prohibit pets from being taken away from their owners by bailiffs as repayment for debt. Currently, cats and dogs can be seized to pay off outstanding arrears.

Initially proposed last year by two MPs from the ruling United Russia party, Vladimir Burmatov and Pavel Krasheninnikov, the new legislation will stop debt collectors taking away pets to raise money for paying off sums owed, but will not protect working animals used in entrepreneurial activity.

According to Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian lower house of parliament, removing a pet from a family is “a very painful event,” and the new laws should “prevent this tragedy.”

Also on rt.com Stray dogs & cats to be killed ‘humanely’ in Russian animal shelters under controversial new measures proposed by ruling party MPs

The soon-to-be-replaced legislation banned the removal of agricultural animals, such as cows and sheep, but designated household pets as property, and therefore fair game for debt collectors.

‘They ate the puppies’: Russian ‘concentration camp’ kennel under investigation as activists claim starved dogs eat their newborns READ MORE: ‘They ate the puppies’: Russian ‘concentration camp’ kennel under investigation as activists claim starved dogs eat their newborns

“From our point of view, this is barbarism, sacrilege, and outrageous cruelty,” Burmatov told Moscow daily Izvestia last year. “We are talking mainly about cats and dogs, as well as other wild animals that are not officially prohibited from being kept in residential buildings.”

The proposal was also praised by Yury Koretskikh, chairman of the Alliance of Animal Defenders. Speaking to newspaper Vzglyad, Koretskikh praised the legislation, but noted that he hadn’t heard of any cases in which a bailiff took away a pet.

“We just need to understand that taking a pet from its owner is wrong from the moral point of view, because the pet is emotionally attached to its owner,” he said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies