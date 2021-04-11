Innovative facemask design from Russia promises to make breathing EASY at work or gym

A group working with Russian high-tech developers has unveiled a facemask design that not only provides increased protection from Covid, but also makes breathing easier by using the same filter as in artificial lung ventilators.

“It’s very easy to breathe in this mask: you can do sports in it, including jogging” – that, or work in the office for the entire day, the press-service of National Technological Initiative (NTI), a state program uniting entrepreneurs and experts working in the high-tech sphere, told RT.

The NTI says the design looks much like an ordinary mask – a washable neoprene mask to be precise. But it’s said to have a major advantage – a professional filter similar to those used in lung ventilators, which save lives of patients with severe complications from Covid-19.

This filter provides a significant level of protection against viral, bacterial and fungal agents, pollen, aerosols and dust, while practically not hampering airflow, the NTI said.

The mask has apparently been designed with athletes and geeks in mind, as it has also been equipped with six sensors, tracking physical load, body temperature and air quality among other things. They’re all placed in a cartridge that can be taken out and disinfected. The filters need to be replaced after 48 hours of use.

The mask has already underwent selective testing among professional athletes, the NTI said. It has not revealed what the expected retail price of such a “smart mask” would be.

The innovative gear is just the latest of the Covid designs being teased amid the indefinite mask regimes introduced worldwide – however, it seems to be somewhat more promising that the nose mask that supposedly assures protection from infection during meals, recently proposed by Mexican researchers, or a space-like Covid-19 helmet, designed in Colombia.

