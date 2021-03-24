 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russian investigators probe exhibit showcasing dissected human corpses after religious leaders slam Body Worlds show as ‘immoral’

24 Mar, 2021 16:00
Get short URL
Russian investigators probe exhibit showcasing dissected human corpses after religious leaders slam Body Worlds show as ‘immoral’
A visitor explores the "Body Worlds" anatomical exhibition of real human bodies at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh), in Moscow, Russia. © Sputnik
A popular traveling exhibition featuring the preserved bodies of people and animals has sparked controversy in Russia despite attracting huge crowds. Authorities are now looking into whether it breaches any rules in the country.

In a statement published on Wednesday, Chairman of the Federal Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed officials to conduct a check of Body Worlds “in relation to the organizers’ displays of human bodies and organs.”

According to the agency, “a number of media outlets have criticized this commercial exhibition, which, according to public figures, violates moral values, expresses a clear disrespect for society and can be regarded as an insult to the religious feelings of believers. Also, a petition is being circulated online demanding the closure of the exhibition.”

Also on rt.com Poll reveals big drop in number of Russians who claim to be Orthodox Christians as Islam becomes more popular with country's youth

‘Forty Forties’, a campaign group linked to the Orthodox Church, had previously written to prosecutors demanding an investigation into the show, which has toured countries across the world. Vladimir Legoyda, the head of the church’s media department, also criticized the commercialization of human corpses as “inappropriate.”

The show features bodies that have undergone a process of ‘plastination’, using chemicals to stop them decomposing. The process was pioneered by anatomist Gunther von Hagens almost half a century ago, and he has since exhibited the corpses as part of Body Worlds. Since 1995, the organizers say they have received more than 37 million visitors, making it the most popular traveling show in the world.

Gay Russian priest who fled to Holland after coming out accuses church of bullying & claims clergy sleep together to boost career READ MORE: Gay Russian priest who fled to Holland after coming out accuses church of bullying & claims clergy sleep together to boost career

However, the showcase has received mixed reactions from governments across the world, and in 2009 a French court ruled that an exhibit in Paris was a “violation of the respect owed” to the deceased, seizing the human remains for proper burial. Hagens insists that all the corpses and body parts were donated with consent of those who died. However, in 2004, he returned seven bodies to China because of fears they belonged to executed prisoners.

The Moscow exhibit has seen thousands line up outside for tickets despite freezing temperatures, and the organizers insist that it is operating in line with legal requirements. Their goal, they say, is to offer visitors a better understanding of the human body.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies