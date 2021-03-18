Fearless Russian hikers climb up Eurasia’s highest active volcano while it erupts – then cook sausages on lava! (VIDEO)

A group of daring Russian hikers has gone viral after climbing up an active volcano in the Far Eastern region of Kamchatka. The daredevils went up to the volcano's rim and looked inside, before cooking sausages on cooling lava.

The tour group was climbing up Klyuchevskaya Sopka, the highest active volcano in Eurasia and a part of Kamchatka UNESCO World Heritage Site. Klyuchevskaya Sopka, thought by locals to be a holy site, erupts almost every year.

According to Alexandra Goniaeva, a member of the group climbing the mountain, they walked up the volcano as the lava was cooling, and still glowing in some spots. The night before, they went up to the rim of the crater and looked directly into the volcano.

The group of daring hikers appears to be made up of experienced explorers of Kamchatka, with most owning their own tour companies.

The published videos have caused concern with the local authorities, leading to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations posting an official warning against climbing the volcano.

"Rescuers once again wish to remind you that the eruption of a volcano is an extremely dangerous phenomenon for humans," the statement said. "The danger is not only the lava flow itself but also phreatic explosions that can occur when hot magma comes into contact with snow and ice."

The Kamchatka peninsula, an eight-hour flight from Moscow, is known for its natural beauty. The region has around 160 volcanos. Although Klyuchevskaya Sopka is the largest in the area, the most famous is called Kronotsky, known for how it stands out from the surrounding environment.

