RT DE plans lawsuit after German tabloid Bild bluntly accuses outlet of SPYING

RT in Germany is planning legal action against the tabloid Bild, after the German newspaper ran a sensationalist piece that relied on leaked Telegram chats from a former employee, who claimed he had to spy for RT DE.

In the article by Julian Roepcke, published on Tuesday, Bild - among other information - ran an interview with Daniel Lange, then an employee of RT DE, who said he had a feeling to have been used to spy on Berlin’s Charité clinic and the “public enemy number one” of “Vladimir Putin's regime,” Alexey Navalny, during his treatment for alleged Novichok poisoning last year.

Calling out Roepcke’s article, the head of RT DE Dinara Toktosunova said Lange had leaked Telegram chats in which he was merely asked to do his job after failing to get any exclusive material about Navalny’s stay in Germany.

“We remind our colleagues of the German legislation that (for now) protects the press by allowing it to collect information about matters of public interest,” Toktosunova added.

The Bild article comes just days after Commerzbank told the parent company of RT DE and Ruptly that it would be ending their business relationship and closing their accounts at the end of May. Since Commerzbank changed its terms of service last November, RT DE had been trying to find an alternative bank, but 20 other financial institutions have either ignored its enquiries or flatly refused to open accounts on its behalf.

Toktosunova believes this to be part of a wider campaign to obstruct RT’s work in Germany. “We have every reason to believe that RT in Germany has been targeted by what is essentially a financial embargo,” she said on March 4, after the Commerzbank announcement.

Navalny was flown to Germany in August 2020, with his staff claiming he had been poisoned by Novichok, a supposedly deadly nerve agent. He was treated at Berlin’s Charité clinic. Moscow said that Germany had refused Russia’s requests for detailed information about his condition.

Bild itself followed Navalny’s every move in Germany; not only did it gain access to the clinic, but it also published photos taken right at the entrance to Navalny’s treatment room.

The blogger and self-styled anti-corruption activist, treated as an “opposition leader” in the Western press though he polls in single digits, returned to Russia in January to face the penalty for violating his parole.

