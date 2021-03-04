German bank closes RT-affiliated companies’ accounts, 1 month after German-language channel’s launch announced

The company behind RT’s video agency Ruptly and RT DE Productions GmbH, which runs the German-language website and plans to launch a German-language TV channel, received a notice about their accounts being closed by Commerzbank.

Ruptly GmbH and RT DE Productions GmbH have been informed by Commerzbank that it will no longer offer them its services. The decision is set to come into force on May 31.

RT believes this to be part of a wider campaign to obstruct its work in Germany. Last November, Commerzbank inexplicably made its terms of service much less financially favorable for RT, starting an ongoing legal dispute. RT has been trying to find a replacement for Commerzbank, but several financial institutions, including Helaba, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, BNP Paribas, ING, HSBC, UBS, and HypoVereinsbank, have either ignored RT’s inquiries or refused to open accounts on its behalf.

