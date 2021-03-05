Conservative views on gender roles prevail in modern Russia as survey reveals majority would prefer not to work under a woman boss

More than half of all Russians would not want to work with a woman as their boss, according to a new study from the analytical center of Synergy University, which revealed that just 28.2 percent place no significance on gender.

The results, published by news agency RIA Novosti, show that 86.4 percent of respondents have experience working with a female boss, but the majority only want to take instruction from a man.

“Sociologists found that 51.2 percent of Russians would not want to work under a woman,” the report said, noting that just 20.6 percent prefer female leaders.

According to the research, those questioned said they believe that women behave more emotionally and are less organized than men, but show greater understanding towards subordinates. In particular, respondents said that women are less able to delegate authority and are more likely to have favorites.

The study also discovered that Russians not only place importance on the gender of their boss but their age too. More than half of the respondents said they'd prefer a boss between 40 and 50 years old, with less than 5 percent saying they'd like to work for a female under the age of 30.

“The data obtained indicate that conservative perceptions dominate in Russian society,” the authors of the study said, as quoted by RIA. “The wife, mother, and keeper of the home is the most familiar image of the fairer sex. Men, on the contrary, are perceived as successful, decisive and purposeful managers.”

Historically, Russian women have faced substantially more restrictions in the workplace than men. On January 1, 2021, the list of professions off-limits to females dramatically reduced from 456 to 100, meaning they can now legally work in a whole host of previously banned jobs, such as long-haul trucking. Two days after the rule changes, the Moscow Metro train network made the news by employing its first female train drivers.

