Could Russia have a woman president before the US? More people are willing to vote for a female leader to serve in the nation's highest office, according to a new survey, with almost two-thirds ready to smash the patriarchy.

In a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation, researchers found 62 percent of respondents ready for a female in the Kremlin, up from 57 percent in 2014.

Although women play an active part in Moscow's corridors of power, the country has had exclusively male leaders for 224 years, since Catherine the Great ruled over the Russian Empire. In 2020, 40 percent of people think the country will have a female president in the next 10-20 years.

It was also discovered that men (65 percent) are more likely than women (60 percent) to vote for a female president, with close to a third of women questioned (32 percent) replying that they would only vote for a man.

Of all Russian women, the most popular option for future president is Valentina Matviyenko (13 percent), the former governor of St. Petersburg. Other potential presidents named are former astronaut Valentina Tereshkova (six percent), politician and journalist Irina Khakamada (four percent) and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova (four percent). Many other women received one percent of the vote, including socialite Ksenia Sobchak, opposition figure Lyubov Sobol, and singer Alla Pugacheva.

