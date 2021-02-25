 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Brutal Soviet secret police chief or 13th century saint? Muscovites decide whether Prince Nevsky or Iron Felix adorn iconic square

25 Feb, 2021 13:05
Get short URL
Brutal Soviet secret police chief or 13th century saint? Muscovites decide whether Prince Nevsky or Iron Felix adorn iconic square
FILE PHOTO: Dismantling monument to Felix Dzerzhinsky on Moscow's Dzerzhinsky Square in the early hours of August 23, 1991 © Sputnik

By Jonny Tickle

Residents of Russia's capital city have started voting on whether a monument of Felix Dzerzhinsky should be placed outside the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), thirty years after it was pulled down in 1991.

Dzerzhinsky, nicknamed Iron Felix, was the secret police chief of the Soviet Union from 1917 until his death in 1926. After he died, he was commemorated throughout the country, and many streets bearing his name still exist today. Nowadays, he is known for brutal crackdowns on dissent and being one of the architects of the Red Terror, a period of political repression and mass killings.

Through the online 'Active Citizen' portal, Muscovites will have the opportunity to choose between restoring the statue of the old Bolshevik or erecting a monument to Alexander Nevsky, a 13th-century prince who gained legendary status after military victories against foreign invaders. He has since been canonized by the Orthodox Church.

Keep art or fix street? Massive artwork damaged in Russia’s Urals days after completion (PHOTOS) READ MORE: Keep art or fix street? Massive artwork damaged in Russia’s Urals days after completion (PHOTOS)

The initiative was put forward earlier this month by nationalist figures Zakhar Prilepin, Igor Molotov, and Alexander Prokhanov, who believe the tearing down of the statue was illegal. After it was removed, it was taken to a park in the center of Moscow which is dedicated to fallen monuments from the communist era.

If restored, the monument would be placed on Lubyanka Square, the home of the FSB headquarters. The same square is also the location of the Solovetsky Stone, a memorial to victims of political repression in the Soviet Union, kickstarted by Dzerzhinsky himself.

According to sources cited by the British state broadcaster BBC, both the Kremlin and the Moscow mayor's office support the installation of Nevsky instead of Dzerzhinsky. One anonymous source in the capital's government offices told the BBC that the local authorities are "making efforts" to ensure that the medieval Prince wins.

Also on rt.com Scary statue for sale! Much-derided monument to Russian girl put up for auction after local residents demand its removal

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies