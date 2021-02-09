Russia’s Kalashnikov gun factory launches digital rifle ‘for hipsters,’ allowing high-tech hunters to live-stream their kills

With digital fridges and internet-connected cars, everyday objects are getting smarter. Now, thanks to a Russian arms manufacturer, your shotgun is no exception, with a new cutting-edge weapon bridging the gap to the cyber world.

Dmitry Tarasov, director general of the Kalashnikov group of companies, famous for bringing the world the AK-47 assault rifle, gave journalists a fresh look at the new firearm on Tuesday.

He described the MP-155 Ultima smart gun as a “gadget weapon” that can appeal to a broader range of audiences than traditional firearms. It contains a processor that can be used to sync up with a shot counter that tells you how many shells you have left, a compass for navigation, and even video recordings so the user can share their favorite kills with friends and followers.

According to Tarasov, the design is inspired by a generation used to living life in front of a screen. “The task is to attract that part of the audience who was born with gadgets and cannot imagine themselves without them,” he said. “Classical hunting today is becoming more rare, even outlandish. Therefore, I would like it to involve [people like] hipsters and those from Gen Z.”

The tech-heavy shooter can be yours for the price of a top-of-the-range smartphone. Would-be cyber hunters will be able to pick up a version for only around 100,000 rubles ($1,300).

The Kalashnikov group is Russia’s largest domestic manufacturer of automatic weapons, sniper rifles, artillery shells, and other military hardware. It produces around 95 percent of all small arms in Russia.

