Bullseye: AK-47 manufacturer releases spectacular NIGHT-TIME VIDEO of its newest guided anti-aircraft missile test

Kalashnikov, the maker of AK-47 assault rifle, has carried out a successful test of its brand new Strela (arrow) guided anti-aircraft missile, sharing an impressive clip of a fiery projectile finding its target in the dark skies.

The footage, edited to a dramatic soundtrack, showed the Strela-10M anti-aircraft system on tracked chassis in action at the Donguz range in Russia’s Orenburg Region on the border with Kazakhstan.

During the night-time tests, the system employed Kalashnikov’s state-of-the-art Strela-9M333 guided missiles to eliminate several targets, which were simulating enemy projectiles and aircraft.

According to the developers, this missile is capable of shooting down low-flying planes, helicopters, drones and cruise missiles. It remains effective during any season of the year and is able to bypass several types of optical interference used for protection of aircraft.

Strela-9M333 surpasses other similar missiles due to greater flexibility of its homing system, which can operate in contrast, infrared and interfering modes, Kalashnikov said.

With the test labeled a success, the company announced that it’s now starting mass production of Strela missiles for the Russian military.

