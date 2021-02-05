 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russian police search apartment of key Navalny ally Volkov’s parents after he’s charged with violating protest rules

5 Feb, 2021 12:51
Get short URL
Russian police search apartment of key Navalny ally Volkov’s parents after he’s charged with violating protest rules
FILE PHOTO. © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya

By Jonny Tickle

On Friday, Russian police officers conducted a search of an apartment owned by the parents of Leonid Volkov, a close associate of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Volkov is wanted by the authorities, but now lives in Lithuania.

According to Susanna Volkova, Leonid’s mother, three “polite and restrained” law enforcement officers arrived at her apartment at 6.30am local time, supposedly on the grounds of their son’s charges. A case has been opened against Volkov for violating sanitary rules regarding Covid-19, after he played a leading role in promoting the January 23 protests in support of anti-corruption activist Navalny.

Volkov, who grew up in the city of Ekaterinburg, about 1,000km east of Moscow, now lives in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Also on rt.com Navalny allies decide to pause protests in Russia after momentum stalls amid smaller turnout last weekend & police crackdown

“He hasn’t lived here for 21 years, and he hasn’t registered here for about 10 years,” Volkova told the Novaya Gazeta newspaper. “He hasn’t lived in Ekaterinburg for many years.”

Writing on Telegram, Volkov explained that the local police had told his parents they were acting on an order from Moscow.

“What did they want to find, at least theoretically?” he asked. “A plan to infect Moscow with the coronavirus in my high-school notebook? Pretty nauseating, to tell you the truth.”

Read more
Widespread arrests & dozens of police injured in pro-Navalny protests in Russia as organizers say MORE TO COME next weekend Widespread arrests & dozens of police injured in pro-Navalny protests in Russia as organizers say MORE TO COME next weekend

Volkov is a long-time ally of Navalny and previously served as the chief of staff for his 2018 presidential campaign, when the authorities refused to register Navalny as a candidate due to a previous conviction. Nowadays, he runs Navalny’s regional headquarters network.

As well as being accused of breaking sanitary rules, Volkov was charged in absentia by Russia’s Investigative Committee for allegedly encouraging teenagers to participate in illegal rallies. If found guilty, he could be handed a sentence of two years behind bars.

Yesterday, Volkov announced that there would be no more protests in support of Navalny until later this year. Instead, he revealed that the next rallies would be held in spring and summer, ahead of the national elections to the State Duma, the country’s parliament.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies