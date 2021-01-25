Ramzan Kadyrov’s adviser promises to help Chechen man filmed fighting Moscow police in viral video from weekend protests

An adviser to the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has offered to help a young Chechen man who was filmed fighting with OMON riot police at protests in Moscow on Saturday.

Adam Delimkhanov, an MP in Russia’s State Duma, promised to look after the man if he presents himself to the authorities. A majority-Muslim republic in the south of Russia, Chechnya is well-known for its highly skilled fighters and wrestlers.

On Saturday evening, a video from Pushkinskaya Square in central Moscow was shared around the internet, depicting a young, unarmed Chechen fighting against armor-clad OMON officers. He eventually fell over and was protected from arrest by other protesters. According to Telegram channel Baza, police have already contacted the man’s parents, who claimed he was in a “deranged state” when he fought law enforcement, having previously been hit over the head.

“Ramzan-Hadji [Kadyrov], our padishah [leader], said he would help you with the law as soon as you show up,” Delimkhanov said during a Chechen-language Instagram video.

The video was recorded on Saturday as rallies were held throughout Russia in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. The protesters demanded that the anti-corruption activist be released from prison. Navalny was arrested after being accused of violating the terms of a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence he received in 2014, when he was found guilty of embezzling 30 million rubles ($400,000) from two companies, including French cosmetics brand Yves Rocher.

According to Delimkhanov, the protest was organized by “shaitans” who support same-sex marriage and its legalization in Russia.

“Your father and I spoke. If you disagree with [the protesters’] position and if you accept the position of courage, Chechen, Muslim, you will write in a direct message or contact us,” Delimkhanov said.

