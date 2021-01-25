 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin categorically rejects Navalny’s allegations that he owns luxurious billion-dollar palace on Russia’s Black Sea coast

25 Jan, 2021 13:17
Putin categorically rejects Navalny’s allegations that he owns luxurious billion-dollar palace on Russia’s Black Sea coast
January 25, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a videoconference meeting with students of higher educational institutions on the occasion of the Day of Russian Students. © Sputnik / RIA news

By Jonny Tickle

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied owning any of the property featured in opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s ‘Putin’s Palace’ video, which claimed last week that the president owns an expensive mansion on the Black Sea.

“Nothing which is said in Navalny's film to be my property belongs to me or my close relatives and never did,” Putin said in a conference call on Monday.

“I didn’t watch this film simply for lack of free time, but skimmed through clips that my assistant brought me,” the president noted.

On January 19, in a video that has now garnered over 86 million views, Navalny alleged that Putin owns an expensive private estate near Gelendzhik on the Black Sea coast. The anti-corruption activist also launched a website with an artist's impressions of the house.

In the investigation, Navalny claimed to have uncovered evidence of where the funding for the building came from, calling it the “biggest bribe in history.”

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded the accusations as “an outstanding myth.”

