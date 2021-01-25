Putin categorically rejects Navalny’s allegations that he owns luxurious billion-dollar palace on Russia’s Black Sea coast

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied owning any of the property featured in opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s ‘Putin’s Palace’ video, which claimed last week that the president owns an expensive mansion on the Black Sea.

“Nothing which is said in Navalny's film to be my property belongs to me or my close relatives and never did,” Putin said in a conference call on Monday.

“I didn’t watch this film simply for lack of free time, but skimmed through clips that my assistant brought me,” the president noted.

On January 19, in a video that has now garnered over 86 million views, Navalny alleged that Putin owns an expensive private estate near Gelendzhik on the Black Sea coast. The anti-corruption activist also launched a website with an artist's impressions of the house.

In the investigation, Navalny claimed to have uncovered evidence of where the funding for the building came from, calling it the “biggest bribe in history.”

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded the accusations as “an outstanding myth.”

