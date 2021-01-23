 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

‘Hypocrisy is a tool of US diplomacy’: Russia slams Washington’s claim about ‘suppressing’ Navalny protests

23 Jan, 2021 17:56
Get short URL
‘Hypocrisy is a tool of US diplomacy’: Russia slams Washington’s claim about ‘suppressing’ Navalny protests
Riot police officers disperse protesters during a rally of the Russian opposition in support of Alexei Navalny in the center of Moscow, Russia. © Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has issued a stern rebuke to the US Embassy in Moscow, after it claimed “peaceful protesters and journalists” were being targeted by authorities at demonstrations across the country on Saturday.

The mission’s press spokesperson, Rebecca Ross, made the claims on Twitter on Saturday, adding that the police response to opposition demonstrations was part of a “concerted campaign to suppress free speech [and] peaceful assembly.”

In a post on the VK social network, the ministry said that diplomats had “checked what [Ross] had written about demonstrations in Washington and the takeover of the Capitol.” “Oddly enough,” they went on, “you wrote nothing. No call for your citizens to protest peacefully, no condemnation of the killing of five people and the detention of more than 100.” They noted, however, that her boss, Ambassador John J. Sullivan, had slammed the “violent mob.”

Also on rt.com Knowing ‘liberal international order’ needs Russia as enemy to galvanize West, Moscow braces for aggressive Biden foreign policy

“Hypocrisy is a tool of US diplomacy that has become especially dangerous during the Covid pandemic,” they added. “Take care of your own problems and stop interfering in the internal affairs of other nations.”

Later on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the US Embassy ought to explain why they had posted a series of ‘protest routes’ marking the locations where demonstrators planned to meet. “One can only imagine what would have happened if the Russian Embassy in Washington published a map of protest routes indicating the end point, for example, in the Capitol,” Maria Zakharova said. “Giving directions to those on the ground would have led to global hysteria among American politicians, Russophobic slogans, threats of sanctions and the expulsion of Russian diplomats.” 

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets over the course of Saturday in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who has been detained over violation of the terms of a suspended sentence he was given for a fraud conviction.

Also on rt.com Moscow police detain Navalny supporters staging unsanctioned rally to demand release of jailed opposition figure

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies