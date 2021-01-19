Communist leader Zyuganov doesn’t consider Navalny to be an opposition politician, says he works for American financial interests

Alexey Navalny is not a political figure, but represents American money in Russia. That’s according to the leader of the country’s largest opposition party, the Communists.

Gennady Zyuganov, who has previously likened the activist to the pro-Western 1990s president of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, also accused Navalny of not being his own boss.

The veteran MP has been a member of Russia’s parliament since 1993 and has been a candidate for president on four separate occasions. Most notably, in 1996, he was controversially defeated by Yeltsin in a run-off.

“I do not consider [Navalny] to be opposition. He represents American financial capital,” Zyuganov told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio on Monday. “They present him as a great figure, but this is nothing other than an attempt to denigrate Russian reality.”

According to Zyuganov, Navalny has been groomed by foreign intelligence services to set up a revolution, which he likens to the Ukrainian Maidan in 2014.

“He is not his own boss. He works with experienced specialists who promoted other people before him,” Zyuganov claimed.

The communist MP's opinion on Navalny has changed significantly since 2012, when he announced that he’d work together with the opposition figure to make sure the elections are free and fair.

In 2020, Zyuganov compared Navalny to his former adversary, telling President Vladimir Putin that the activist is “a young but sober Yeltsin.”

On January 18, at an impromptu court session in Khimki Police Station near Moscow, Navalny was remanded in custody until February 15. The opposition figure is accused of breaking the terms of a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence, with the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) claiming that he was supposed to regularly show his face. At the time, Navalny was in Germany, convalescing from an alleged poisoning, which he claims was ordered by the Kremlin. Once he goes to court, his paused prison term may be handed down to him in the form of a real sentence.

