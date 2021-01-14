 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

WHO ready to streamline international certification of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine – official

14 Jan, 2021 12:51
Get short URL
WHO ready to streamline international certification of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine – official
A health worker preparing to vaccinate a person with Sputnik V at a clinic in Moscow, January 14, 2021. © Sputnik / Aleksey Kudenko
The World Health Organization is ready to assist in speeding up the process of certifying the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use worldwide.

“Several vaccines, including Sputnik V, are currently at the stage of assessment and submission of data… The WHO is looking forward to providing the necessary assistance to accelerate these proceedings,” technical officer for immunization at WHO/Europe, Oleg Benes, said at a briefing with Russian-language media.

The WHO said earlier it expects the full data on Sputnik V to be submitted by the end of January, before it can add the Russian-made jab to its list of vaccines for emergency use worldwide.

The global health agency cleared the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in late December. It is currently being used in immunization campaigns in the EU, Britain, US and Canada.

Sputnik V, developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is being used in Russia and countries like Serbia and Argentina.

Benes also said the WHO is looking into the option of international certificates for people who have been vaccinated.

“With the emergence of effective and safe coronavirus vaccines, the WHO is studying the issues and the problems tied to the vaccination of international travelers,” he said.

Also on rt.com Sputnik V takes off, but not for all: Residents in half of Russian regions have no access to Covid-19 vaccine, research reveals

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies