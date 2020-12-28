 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Increased NATO activity near Russian borders may one day lead to a ‘serious incident’, top Moscow defense official says

28 Dec, 2020 10:49
Get short URL
Interception of US Air Force B-52H bombers over the Black Sea ©  Russian Defense Ministry
Interception of US Air Force B-52H bombers over the Black Sea ©  Russian Defense Ministry

By Jonny Tickle

Moscow has warned that increasing Western military activity near Russian borders may ultimately have dangerous consequences. This year has seen more NATO vessels and planes coming close to the country's territory.

Speaking to government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Russia's Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin recalled some recent close calls, and accused the US and its allies of also using "aggressive rhetoric." 

"In 2020, the activity of the air and naval forces [of NATO] has increased significantly, and situations that can lead to serious incidents are increasingly emerging," Fomin said, "These actions were openly provocative. The incidents were avoided only thanks to the high level of professional training of Russian pilots and sailors."

READ MORE: US-Russia naval game of chicken off Vladivostok is more dangerous than it seems

In particular, Fomin noted that NATO had held a naval exercise on the same day as the World War II Victory Day celebrations, and that multiple flights of American planes "in the immediate vicinity of the Russian border" had been recorded.

Russia may pull out of Open Skies Treaty if other signatories refuse to pledge they won’t share data with US READ MORE: Russia may pull out of Open Skies Treaty if other signatories refuse to pledge they won’t share data with US

More than 15 flights by US strategic bombers were recorded in August and September alone.

The deputy minister also recalled two recent incidents, in which British and American destroyers entered what Russia considers to be its territorial waters. Last month, following an incursion by the USS John McCain, when the Russian Navy threatened to ram the vessel out of its waters near Vladivostok, the US called Moscow's maritime territorial claims “excessive."

"We are prepared for a professional and constructive dialogue on the condition of observance of principles of mutual respect and each other's interests," Fomin concluded.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies