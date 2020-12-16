Moscow denies Armenian PM's claim that Russian peacekeepers were encircled by Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia’s Defense Ministry has rebuffed a claim made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Azerbaijani forces have trapped Russian peacekeepers along with Armenian soldiers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The ministry said in a Wednesday statement that the information “does not reflect the reality.”

All Russian peacekeeping units in Nagorno-Karabakh are carrying on in an orderly fashion, both at the observatory stations and while monitoring the ceasefire compliance.

The ministry added that the peacekeepers are operating in the region within the scope of the agreement between the governments of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Earlier today Pashinyan told US state media RFE/RL (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) that Russian peacekeepers were allegedly caught in an encirclement, adding that Armenian forces were having communication problems, which, according to him, further complicated the situation.

