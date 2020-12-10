‘Keep doing what you’re doing’: Top politicians and newsmakers congratulate RT on 15 years of service

Over the past 15 years, RT has become indispensable by offering an alternative perspective on world events, newsmakers from all over the globe said, as they sent congratulations to the broadcaster on its anniversary.

RT went on-air for the first time on December 10, 2005, from its studios in central Moscow. Since then, it has grown into a global news network, broadcasting 24/7 in English, Arabic and Spanish to millions of people in more than a hundred countries, while also providing additional content in French, German and Russian. It also hosts digital platforms in six languages and operates the video news agency Ruptly.

The emphasis on covering the news overlooked by mainstream media and providing a platform for different opinions has been recognized by numerous awards won over the years. It has also earned RT the respect of its international audience, TV professionals, and the very people who make the headlines.

Mikhail Mishustin, Russia’s prime minister

RT is a dynamic, vivid broadcaster, which provides people from different countries with objective information on the most important international events. Its coverage from hotspots, edgy reporting, investigations, breaking news, political talk shows, interviews, discussions, and comments attract constant attention. Importantly, different views and opinions on the events happening in Russia and around the globe are being represented on air. Over the course of 15 years, you’ve managed to accomplish a lot. You have become one of the most popular international news channels, with an audience that is growing every year. Such achievements by RT are facilitated by the hard work of journalists, reporters, cameramen, editors – highly professional, bright, talented, creative people.

Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia

I like to compare how the events are being covered and analyzed on various channels – European, American, Al Jazeera, BBC. Naturally, I am always curious to see RT’s assessment of the same events that are being reported by other channels. It is always interesting. There is never a 100-percent match, even when it comes to Western media outlets. But those alternative angles of tackling the news, which are present in RT’s coverage, of course, appeal to the audience. And, as I take it, your viewership figures are clear proof of that.

Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

It seems to me that RT surely knows no borders. It is probably the only such media outlet that is available everywhere... And it is great that it is also being watched by Russians. This speaks of the high competitiveness of the product that is made by you guys, both at home and abroad.

Rafael Correa, former President of Ecuador and host of Conversando con Correa program on RT Spanish

RT gives us an alternative point of view on global events because state media in Latin America belongs to the elites, and it is not engaged in informing, but rather manipulating in the interests of those elites... So, RT offers us a reliable informational alternative. To be honest, RT does not strongly evoke associations with Russia. It is a news channel and its primary task is to properly inform about the events in the world. At the same time, the Russian origin of the broadcaster is a reason for us to learn more about this great country. I wish you a lot of success! Keep developing! Keep informing us!

Also on rt.com RT wins 7 Red Dot Awards and its VR project ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’ is recognized as the Best of the Best

Roger Waters, rock legend and Pink Floyd co-founder

My spies tell me that this is today the birthday of RT in UK. So, happy birthday, RT! Please, go on subverting all our institutions and fixing our elections as you have been reliably for the last 200 or 300 years… no, since 1923. Love you, happy birthday!

Karin Kneissl, former Foreign Minister of Austria



In the early 1970s, there was an effort by UNESCO on bringing more pluralism into media... and 50 years later we have to admit that the monoculture that we have on a global level of reporting has even become worse. I think that RT has a role to play in this scope of pluralism.

Evo Morales, former President of Bolivia

We deeply respect and value RT. It is always important to have a media that educates. I believe that information, communication can be more effective, more emotional, heartfelt, moving, educating, revolutionary and serve the interests of the most disadvantaged groups around the globe. RT is a media outlet that hears the voice of those people. In Bolivia, RT has great authority.

Alex Salmond, former First Minister of Scotland and host of The Alex Salmond Show on RT



Many happy returns! Keep doing what you’re doing, and there’s an old saying in politics, which I suspect holds true for television stations: You only get kicked if you’re worth kicking. So stay worth kicking and many happy returns!

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former President of Brazil

I believe that the role that RT is playing in the world of information is extremely important and is, in essence, to provide information as fully and with as much plurality as possible to people all over the planet. Congratulations on your international shows!

Slavoj Zizek, world-renowned Slovenian philosopher, international director of the Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities of the University of London

I think that the very efficiency and popularity of RT is a truth that Western democracy is limited. So, for all of those who think that the solution is in prohibiting, excluding RT, I would say: ‘No!’ If you want to render RT a little bit less efficient, [sort out] your [own] program[ming]. Just listen to CNN, Fox News, as they are officially opposed – but you can see how they both are giving basically the same message, which is inefficient… And even if you don’t always agree with it, RT is a different space. It’s so important to have this difference.

Rick Sanchez, award-winning US journalist and host of News with Rick Sanchez program on RT America



To most Americans, Russia is an enigma. RT provides our viewers with a way to de-mystify it as together we come to the realization that there’s more that we have in common than what keeps us apart. It’s this. Stay global, stay diverse and stay the course.

Also on rt.com Questioning More for 15 years: RT frenzy grips DEEPFAKE Trump, Merkel, Macron & Biden on TV channel’s b-day (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!