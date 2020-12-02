 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Vladimir Putin orders mass anti-Covid vaccination to begin in Russia NEXT WEEK

2 Dec, 2020 13:44
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskii ; © REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
President Vladimir Putin has ordered the start of mass-scale vaccination against coronavirus in Russia by the end of next week. Medics and teachers will be the first to get the shot.

Russia’s pharma industry is ready for a large-scale vaccination as the amount of doses of the pioneering anti-Covid ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine already produced will reach two million in the coming days, Putin said in a teleconference on Wednesday.

“I’d ask you to organize the work in a way that would allow the start of large-scale vaccination by the end of next week,” the president told Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. The deputy PM said that she would report back when the government is ready to fulfil that task, but Putin responded by saying that he didn’t want a report, but an actual start of the vaccination.

The vaccination against Covid-19 will be voluntary, and Russian citizens will be getting the shots free of charge.

