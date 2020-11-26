Russian FM Lavrov blasts West for ‘attempts to interfere’ in Belarus & warns of 'dirty methods' related to 'color revolutions'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Western countries are responsible for organizing riots in Belarus and giving financial support to opposition activists, while simultaneously placing ultimatums on both Minsk and Moscow.

Speaking during a visit to the Belarusian capital, on Thursday, the veteran diplomat accused the West of playing “a game without rules.”

“Russia and Belarus are under pressure to change our line and limit the development of our countries,” Lavrov insisted, calling out Western governments for using the “dirty methods of so-called color revolutions.” The minister added that claims of foreign interference in Belarus are backed by “facts.”

However, despite the complicated political situation, Moscow hopes that life will soon return to normal in Minsk, “one of the most peaceful cities in the former Soviet Union.”

“Of course, we are concerned about the current situation in Belarus, and we hope that it will soon finally normalize,” he said. “We condemn attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus and attempts from the outside to incite confrontational activity.”

According to Lavrov, the United States is continuing to selfishly promote their interests in the international arena, in an attempt to preserve hegemony and impose the concept of a “rules-based” world order, as opposed to one based on international law. However, Lavrov believes Minsk is able to deal with its own problems “without obsessive offers of uninvited mediation.”

“Belarus is our ally, a strategic partner. Belarusians are our brotherly people. And we, of course, are interested in the situation in the Republic of Belarus being calm and stable,” Lavrov said.

The Foreign Ministry also rejected claims by Pavel Latushko, a prominent Belarusian activist, that the country’s opposition had made contact with Moscow. Lavrov called the statement “a complete lie,” branding him as someone “who seeks to build a shady career on a foreign payroll.”

The political landscape in Belarus has been volatile since August 9, when incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won the country’s presidential election. According to official results, which are widely believed to have been rigged, 80.1% of voters voted for the long-time leader, with just 10.12% voting for leading opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. After the closure of polling stations, demonstrations began against the alleged falsification of results. In the months since, there have been regular protests, with demonstrators demanding that the president resign.

