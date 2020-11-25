Russia’s ‘first mass-produced electric car’ could enter market in 2021, manufacturer plans to sell 20,000 a year

Tests on the first Russian electric car to potentially enter mass production are to be completed next month, with the vehicle possibly hitting the market in 2021. A Kama-1 will be priced at around one million rubles ($13,000).

Designed by the National Technological Initiative (NTI) at St Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPBPU), the Kama-1 is described as a “compact urban smart crossover,” capable of driving more than 250km without a recharge. The vehicle was also built to withstand temperatures as low as -50 degrees. The designers plan to sell around 20,000 units a year.

Also on rt.com Mass production of first Russian electric car to start by end of year

“We have developed a fully-fledged passenger car, a compact crossover with a length of 3.4 meters and a width of 1.7 meters,” said Oleg Klyavin, Deputy head of the SPBPU NTI Center. “The basic configuration includes a 33 kWh battery, which can cover up to 300 kilometers on a full charge when driving on the motorway.”

Partnering with Russian truck manufacturer KAMAZ, the SPBPU engineers designed the vehicle with mainly domestically produced components. The car will be presented on December 10-11 in Moscow, as part of the 2020 Vuzpromexpo, a large exhibition displaying Russian scientific achievements.

In August, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov announced that another electric car, the Zetta, was set to enter serial production. Manturov noted then that the vehicle’s certification was only 70 percent complete, but expected it to be finished by the end of the year. However, the producers plan to deliver only 2,000 units in 2021.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!